Canadian star Alphonso Davies sent off in Bayern Munich win over Stuttgart

Bayern's Alphonso Davies leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during the German Bundesliga soccer match between FC Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart in Munich, Germany, Saturday, March 20, 2021. The 20-year-old fullback from Edmonton was initially yellow-carded in the 11th minute after catching Wataru Endo's foot with a challenge. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matthias Schrader, POOL