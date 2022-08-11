Olympic curling champion Eve Muirhead retires

FILE - Britain's Eve Muirhead, from the gold medalist team, celebrates during a medal ceremony for the women's curling at the Beijing Winter Olympics, Feb. 20, 2022, in Beijing. Olympic curling champion Eve Muirhead is retiring from the sport it was announced Thursday, Aug. 11. The 32-year-old Muirhead secured Britain's only gold medal at this year's Winter Olympics in Beijing, having also won bronze in Sochi in 2014. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, file)