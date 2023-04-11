Canada comeback falls short in 2-1 loss to France in Women's World Cup tune-up

Canada forward Christine Sinclair (12) and Japan forward Mana Iwabuchi (10) vie for control of the ball during the first half in a SheBelieves Cup soccer match in Frisco, Texas, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023. Hit hard by injuries, the sixth-ranked Canadian women lost 2-1 to No. 5 France in a women's soccer friendly. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-LM Otero