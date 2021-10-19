Olympic wrestler Jasmine Mian elected to Calgary city council

Canada's Jasmine Mian, blue, competes against China's Sun Yanan during the women's 48-kg freestyle wrestling competition at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016. Newly elected Calgary city councillor Jasmine Mian joins several Olympic and Paralympic athletes who have run for political office in Canada and won in recent years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Markus Schreiber