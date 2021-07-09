Montreal trades Hurtado to Crew, lack of vaccination cited

FILE - In this May 12, 2021, file photo, CF Montréal forward Erik Hurtado dribbles with the ball during the second half of an MLS soccer match against Inter Miami in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. CF Montreal traded Erik Hurtado to the Columbus Crew on Friday, July 9, 2021, for $200,000 in general allocation money, saying the fact the veteran American forward was not vaccinated played into the deal. Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard said the MLS team was “satisfied” with Hurtado’s work, but his “situation was problematic.” (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)