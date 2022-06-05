CP NewsAlert: Nadal beats Ruud for 14th French Open title and 22nd Grand Slam overall NewsAlert: Nadal beats Ruud in French Open final Jun 5, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PARIS - Rafael Nadal has defeated Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 for his 14th French Open title and 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sports Grand Slam Rafael Nadal Casper Ruud Overall French Open Sport Title Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesRadio telescopes still operate under wartime conditionsTram system approved for Naramata propertyCharred remains of heritage house must goToo many shows going to Penticton, says Kelowna mayorKampe estate donates $2M to local bursary programHave race car, will travelSchool board trustees will be getting a raiseUPDATE: Evac alert issued near Tulameen over flood concernsPreliminary inquiry set for September in Naramata slayingsOff-duty Mountie swims to the rescue Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Judge rejects Arizona prisoner’s bid to delay execution Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms And she waved: Festive pageant caps queen's Platinum Jubilee Champ at 19, champ at 36: Nadal earns 14th French Open title Quebec Premier confirms another sovereigntist candidate for fall election 'Top Gun' stays aloft with $86M in its 2nd weekend