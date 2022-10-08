Fernandez, Andreescu headline Canadian women's Billie Jean King Cup team

Bianca Andreescu, of Canada, returns a shot to WAng Xiyu, of China, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in New York.Leylah Fernandez and Andreescu will headline the Canadian women's team set to compete in Glasgow, United Kingdom for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jason DeCrow