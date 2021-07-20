Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign veteran Canadian kicker Tyler Crapigna to CFL deal

Toronto Argonauts' Tyler Crapigna (30) attempts a field goal in the closing seconds of the second half of a CFL football game against the Montreal Alouettes in Montreal on October 18, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed Canadian kicker Tyler Crapigna on Tuesday.

Crapigna, of Ottawa, was recently released by the Montreal Alouettes.

The former McMaster Marauder has made 98-of-115 career field-goal attempts in the CFL (85.2 per cent).

Crapigna, 28, was originally drafted by the Calgary Stampeders in 2014. He was with Saskatchewan from 2015 to 2018 before spending the 2019 campaign with Toronto.

The Argos dealt Crapigna to Montreal in 2020, as part of a deal that sent Boris Bede to Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2021.

