Breastfeeding Olympians allowed to bring babies to Tokyo

FILE - Canada guard Kim Gaucher pulls down a rebound during the first half of a women's basketball game against the United States at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in this Friday, Aug. 12, 2016, file photo. Canadian basketball player Kim Gaucher, who is breastfeeding her infant daughter, has won in her quest to bring the baby to the Tokyo Olympics. The International Olympic Committee says nursing mothers will now be allowed to bring their babies to Tokyo. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)