International swimming's transgender athlete restrictions make waves in Canada

University of Pennsylvania athlete Lia Thomas prepares for the 500 metre freestyle at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships, March 17, 2022, at Georgia Tech in Atlanta. World swimming's governing body has adopted new rules for transgender athletes, only permitting swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women's events. FINA members voted 71.5 per cent in favour of the new "gender inclusion policy" at the organization's extraordinary general congress on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Thomas made history in the United States as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-John Bazemore