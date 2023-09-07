American players Knight, Keller and Frankel sign 3-year deals with Boston's PWHL team

Forward Hilary Knight, goaltender Aerin Frankel and defender Megan Keller have signed three-year contracts with the Boston franchise of the Professional Women's Hockey League. USA forward Hilary Knight (21) and Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) battle during second period IHF Women's World Hockey Championship gold metal hockey action in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday, April 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette