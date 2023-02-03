Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair set to start MLS season as Minnesota's No. 1

Canada goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, centre, kicks the ball with teammates during practice ahead of the World Cup in Doha, Qatar on Saturday, November 19, 2022. After taking over in goal early last season, Dayne St. Clair approaches the new MLS season as Minnesota United's unquestioned No. 1. The Canadian international 'keeper says while he feels like he has some breathing room on the depth chart now, he has to continue pushing himself to stay ahead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette