Friday's Scoreboard

NHL

Ottawa 3 Philadelphia 1

Washington 4 Carolina 3 (SO)

Boston 4 Winnipeg 2

Buffalo 1 Calgary 0 (OT)

Florida 3 Anaheim 0

Colorado 5 San Jose 3

---

AHL

Belleville 3 Hershey 2 (OT)

Texas 4 Grand Rapids 2

Laval 7 Hartford 4

Rochester 5 Cleveland 4

Lehigh Valley 3 Springfield 1

Syracuse 1 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 0

Tucson 4 San Jose 3

Colorado 4 Stockton 2

Bakersfield 3 Ontario 2

San Diego 3 Henderson 1

---

MLB

Florida Grapefruit League

Toronto 9, Baltimore 5

---

NBA

Philadelphia 111 Dallas 101

New York 100 Washington 97

L.A. Lakers 128 Toronto 123 (OT)

Atlanta 120 Memphis 105

Brooklyn 128 Portland 123

Cleveland 119 Denver 116

Miami 120 Oklahoma City 108

Indiana 121 Houston 118

New Orleans 124 San Antonio 91

Utah 121 L.A. Clippers 92

Boston 126 Sacramento 97

Phoenix 129 Chicago 102

---

NLL

Colorado 17 Vancouver 16

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.