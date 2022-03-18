Friday's Scoreboard
NHL
Ottawa 3 Philadelphia 1
Washington 4 Carolina 3 (SO)
Boston 4 Winnipeg 2
Buffalo 1 Calgary 0 (OT)
Florida 3 Anaheim 0
Colorado 5 San Jose 3
---
AHL
Belleville 3 Hershey 2 (OT)
Texas 4 Grand Rapids 2
Laval 7 Hartford 4
Rochester 5 Cleveland 4
Lehigh Valley 3 Springfield 1
Syracuse 1 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 0
Tucson 4 San Jose 3
Colorado 4 Stockton 2
Bakersfield 3 Ontario 2
San Diego 3 Henderson 1
---
MLB
Florida Grapefruit League
Toronto 9, Baltimore 5
---
NBA
Philadelphia 111 Dallas 101
New York 100 Washington 97
L.A. Lakers 128 Toronto 123 (OT)
Atlanta 120 Memphis 105
Brooklyn 128 Portland 123
Cleveland 119 Denver 116
Miami 120 Oklahoma City 108
Indiana 121 Houston 118
New Orleans 124 San Antonio 91
Utah 121 L.A. Clippers 92
Boston 126 Sacramento 97
Phoenix 129 Chicago 102
---
NLL
Colorado 17 Vancouver 16
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2022.