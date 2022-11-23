CP NewsAlert: Canada loses 1-0 to Belgium in return to World Cup Nov 23, 2022 7 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save AL RAYYAN, Qatar - Canada's first World Cup game in 36 years ends in defeat with a 1-0 loss to No. 2 Belgium.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports World Cup Canada Belgium Defeat Game Al Rayyan Qatar Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesPoster boy for street disorder jailed againBC Corrections responds to Penticton motionPIB tackling waste piles itselfPenticton teen to study in Kingdom of EswatiniChild porn collector threatens suicideYuletide at the LakesideHoliday events and the week ahead...RDOS mulls takeover of troubled sewer systemCOLUMN: Oh yes they call him the streak....Soccer clubhouse closed after snow damage, asbestos discovery Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Quebec judicial council rejects complaint over judge's sexual assault ruling Jury finds former PQ legislator Harold LeBel guilty of sexual assault CP NewsAlert: Canada loses 1-0 to Belgium in return to World Cup Beer and wine store a challenge for those trying to stay sober Barrick Gold facing lawsuit alleging Tanzanians were killed, injured by police Rejecting unproven claims the right way for inquiry heads to proceed: Murray Sinclair