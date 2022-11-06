Sunday's Games

CFL

Semifinals

Montreal 28 Hamilton 17

B.C. 30 Calgary 16

---

NHL

Toronto 3 Carolina 1

Detroit 3 N.Y. Rangers 2 (OT)

Florida 5 Anaheim 3

---

AHL

Calgary 8 San Jose 2

Manitoba 2 Texas 1 (OT)

Providence 1 Bridgeport 0

Hershey 4 W-B/Scranton 3

Iowa 5 Rockford 4 (SO)

---

NBA

Toronto 113 Chicago 104

Cleveland 114 L.A. Lakers 100

Memphis 103 Washington 97

Utah 110 L.A. Clippers 102

---

NFL

Kansas City 20 Tennessee 17 (OT)

N.Y. Jets 20 Buffalo 17

Seattle 31 Arizona 21

Tampa Bay 16 L.A. Rams 13

Cincinnati 42 Carolina 21

Detroit 15 Green Bay 9

New England 26 Indianapolis 3

L.A. Chargers 20 Atlanta 17

Jacksonville 27 Las Vegas 20

Miami 35 Chicago 32

Minnesota 20 Washington 17

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2022.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.