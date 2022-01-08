TFC's Richie Laryea sold to Nottingham Forest

Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea (22) runs with the ball as Inter Miami defender Christian Makoun defends during the second half of an MLS soccer match, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. Laryea, 27, of Toronto, has signed with Nottingham Forest, which currently stands ninth in England's second-tier Championship. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Lynne Sladky