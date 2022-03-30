Trial date set for former Vancouver Canuck Jake Virtanen charged with sexual assault

Vancouver Canucks' Jake Virtanen (18) and Calgary Flames' Josh Leivo, front right, vie for the puck as goalie Jacob Markstrom, back left, of Sweden, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 13, 2021. A trial date has been set for a former Vancouver Canucks forward charged with sexual assault.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck