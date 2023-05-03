Mooseheads player favours a swig of mustard on the bench to ward off leg cramps

Halifax Mooseheads forward Zachary L'Heureux skates against the Gatineau Olympiques during a QMJHL game in Halifax, in a Dec.10, 2022 handout photo. Sitting on the Mooseheads' bench Sunday during a third-round playoff game, L'Heureux grimaced as he squeezed a bright yellow mustard bottle and took a swig.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Halifax Mooseheads/Trevor MacMillan **MANDATORY CREDIT**