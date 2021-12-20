Larkin, Tarasenko, Elhers named NHL's three stars

Winnipeg Jets' Nikolaj Ehlers (27) celebrates his goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) during the second period of NHL action in Winnipeg on Sunday December 19, 2021. Ehlers grabbed the puck for Paul Stastny who got his 500th NHL assist on the play. Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, St. Louis Blues sniper Vladimir Tarasenko and Jets winger Ehlers have been named the NHL's three stars of the week.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade