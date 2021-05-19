Smith scores in 2nd OT to lead Bruins past Capitals 3-2

RETRANSMISSION TO CORRECT GOALTENDER TO ILYA SAMSONOV - Washington Capitals goaltender Ilya Samsonov (30) right, makes a save on a shot by Boston Bruins center Brad Marchand (63) in the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)