NCAA memo: Emmert tells schools to act on NIL or he will

Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., left, the ranking member of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, greets NCAA President Mark Emmert as the panel prepares to hold a hearing on student athlete compensation and federal legislative proposals to enable athletes participating in collegiate sports to monetize their name, image, and likeness, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)