Martin Nash leaves Cavalry FC to take over York United as head coach

Cavalry FC's Martin Nash is shown in this handout image on the sidelines during Canadian Championship quarterfinal 1-0 loss to Pacific FC at ATCO Field in Calgary Sept. 22, 2021. Nash is leaving Cavalry FC to become head coach of York United FC. Nash, who was first-team coach and technical director under head coach and GM Tommy Wheeldon Jr. at the Calgary-based Canadian Premier League team, succeeds Jim Brennan at York's helm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canada Soccer *MANDATORY CREDIT*