Argonauts, Ticats set to square off for third time in four weeks

Hamilton Tiger-Cats quarterback Matt Shiltz (18) is tackled by Toronto Argonauts linebacker Henoc Muamba (10) during first half CFL football game action in Hamilton, Ont. on August 12, 2022. Following a one-week hiatus, Muamba and the Toronto Argonauts will again square off against their arch rivals. Toronto (4-5) hosts the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3-7) at BMO Field on Friday night before the two teams meet again at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 5 in their annual Labour Day showdown. The Argos and Ticats opened a two-game series three weeks ago, with the home team winning each contest. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nick Iwanyshyn