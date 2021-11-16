Captain Gord Perrin retires from Canada's men's volleyball team

Gord Perrin, Canada's captain at the Tokyo Olympics, has retired from the men's national volleyball team.
Perrin had previously suggested that the 2021 Summer Games would be his last national team appearance.
He made his retirement official on Tuesday, although the 32-year-old will continue to play professionally in Europe.
Perrin, from Creston, B.C., started playing for Canada more than a decade ago, joining the team when it was ranked 24th in the world.
Canada's men climbed to 10th in the world ahead of the 2016 Rio Olympics, where they finished fifth.
Perrin was also part of the team when it finished seventh at the 2014 world championships, won a World League bronze medal in 2017, won multiple NORCECA medals and qualified for Tokyo 2020.
His sister, Alicia, also recently retired from the women’s national team program.
