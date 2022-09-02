Women's pro hockey in North America key to strengthening international game: IIHF

Sarah Potomak of Canada in action with goalkeeper Andrea Braendli of Switzerland during The IIHF World Championship Woman's ice hockey match between Canada and Switzerland in Herning, Denmark, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022. A unified North American women's pro hockey league could bolster the international game in the same way the NHL does on the men's side, says the International Ice Hockey Federation's women's committee chair. (Bo Amstrup/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)