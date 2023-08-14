Toronto Blue Jays enjoy day off after injury bug bites hard during 17-in-17 stretch

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) is helped off the field by Blue Jays manager John Schneider (14) and first base coach Mark Budzinski (53) after being injured during fourth inning American League MLB baseball action against the Baltimore Orioles in Toronto on Monday, July 31, 2023. The Blue Jays finally got some rest and, hopefully, did some healing on Monday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette