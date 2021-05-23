Sunday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

NHL Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Nashville 4 Carolina 3 (2OT)

(Series tied 2-2)

Colorado 5 St. Louis 2

(Colorado wins series 4 - 0)

Boston 3 Washington 1

(Boston wins series 4 - 1)

Winnipeg 5 Edmonton 4 (OT)

(Winnipeg leads series 3-0)

IIHF World Hockey Championship

At Riga, Latvia

United States 5 Canada 1

Slovakia 2 Great Britain 1

Norway 4 Italy 1

Belarus 1 Sweden 0

Kazakhstan 2 Finland 1

Switzerland 1 Denmark 0

AHL

Henderson 4 San Jose 2

Bakersfield 3 San Diego 2 (OT)

NBA Playoffs

Best-of-Seven First Round

Philadelphia 125 Washington 118

(Philadelphia leads series 1-0)

Phoenix 99 L.A. Lakers 90

(Phoenix leads series 1-0)

Atlanta 107 New York 105

(Atlanta leads series 1-0)

Memphis 112 Utah 109

(Memphis leads series 1-0)

MLB

American League

N.Y. Yankees 5 Chicago White Sox 4

Tampa Bay 6 Toronto 4

Minnesota 8 Cleveland 5 (10 innings)

Kansas City 3 Detroit 2

Texas 3 Houston 2 (10 innings)

L.A. Angels 6 Oakland 5

National League

Milwaukee 9 Cincinnati 4

Miami 5 N.Y. Mets 1

Atlanta 7 Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 4 Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 11 San Francisco 5

Chicago Cubs 2 St. Louis 1 (10 innings)

Interleague

Washington 6 Baltimore 5

Philadelphia 6 Boston 2

San Diego 9 Seattle 2

MLS

Atlanta 1 Seattle 1

Philadelphia 1 D.C. United 0

Nashville 1 Austin FC 0

