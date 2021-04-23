Ceferin warns 4 clubs to reject Super League to avoid CL ban

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin speaks during the 45th UEFA Congress in Montreux, Switzerland, Tuesday April 20, 2021. Ceferin has directly appealed to the owners of English clubs in the Super League project to change their minds out of respect for soccer fans. Ceferin both cajoled and criticized the six-club English group made up of American billionaires, Arab royalty and a Russian oligarch. (Richard Juilliart/UEFA via AP)