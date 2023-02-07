Canadian forward Cyle Larin already a fan favourite in Spain with Real Valladolid

Canada's Cyle Larin is in action during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Larin has made a splash landing in La Liga. The 27-year-old Brampton, Ont., has scored the winning goal off the bench in his first two appearances for Real Valladolid CF since joining the Spanish top-tier side from Belgium's Club Brugge. THE CANADIAN PRESS-AP-Aijaz Rahi