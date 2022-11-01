Eustaquio, Viens named Canada Soccer players of the month for October

Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa, right, challenges for the ball with Porto's Stephen Eustaquio during a Champions League group B soccer match between FC Porto and Atletico Madrid at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. Eustaquio and Evelyne Viens have been named Canada Soccer's players of the month for October. Eustaquio helped FC Porto qualify for the round of 16 in UEFA Champions League while Viens excelled in a pair of Canada wins in October international friendlies in Europe. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Luis Vieira