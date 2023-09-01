Blue Jays activate right-hander Chad Green from 60-day injured list

New York Yankees relief pitcher Chad Green (57) throws the ball during the ninth inning of MLB action against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Monday, May 2, 2022. Green has been reinstated by the Toronto Blue Jays from the 60-day injured list. After seven years with the New York Yankees, the 32-year-old reliever signed a two-year, US$8.5 million deal with Toronto in the off-season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov