Whitecaps look to home comforts after latest road loss, referee frustration

St. Louis City's Lucas Bartlett (24) and Vancouver Whitecaps' Alessandro Schopf (8) battle for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, May 27, 2023, in St. Louis. The Whitecaps have not won away from B.C. Place in Major League Soccer regular season play this year and have taken 14 of their 17 points at home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeff Roberson