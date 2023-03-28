More work needed to make hockey safe for LGBTQ people: former pro player

Zac Jones of the New York Rangers skates with a stick decorated for "Pride Night" in warm-ups prior to the game against the Washington Capitals, in New York City, Monday, May 3, 2021.NHL players refusing to participate in Pride nights around the league shows hockey still isn't safe for a number of LGBTQ people, says one of the first male professional players to publicly come out as gay. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Bruce Bennett, POOL