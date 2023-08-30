Toronto Arrows announce death of co-founder Bill Webb

Toronto Arrows president and co-founder Bill Webb is seen during a Toronto Arrows match against the New England Free Jacks at York Lions Stadium in Toronto in this May 19, 2022 handout photo. The Toronto Arrows say Bill Webb, the club's president and co-founder, has died after an illness. The rugby union club says it is mourning the death of Webb, who was also a general partner. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Marcus Hobbs, Toronto Arrows *MANDATORY CREDIT*