Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign veteran quarterback Dakota Prukop

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Dakota Prukop (12) runs for a first down during the second half of CFL western final action against the B.C. Lions in Winnipeg, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022. The Bombers signed the veteran American quarterback to a one-year deal Monday. Prukop returns to Winnipeg after dressing for four games this season with the USFL's New Jersey Generals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods