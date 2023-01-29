Canada's Cyle Larin has dream debut in Spain, scores winner for Real Valladolid

Canada's Cyle Larin is shown in action during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Larin had a dream debut for Spain's Real Valladolid CF on Sunday, scoring off the bench in the 90th minute for a 1-0 victory over Valencia CF. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Aijaz Rahi