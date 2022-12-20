Canada's Malcolm Johnston looks to follow brother Alistair via MLS SuperDraft

Canadian midfielder Malcolm Johnston, the younger brother of Canadian international defender Alistair Johnston, is shown in action for the University of Maryland Terrapins against Farleigh Dickinson University during the NCAA Championship first round at Ludwig Field in College Park, Md. on Thursday Nov. 17, 2022. Malcolm Johnston is eligible for Wednesday’s MLS SuperDraft. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Riley Rumbley/Maryland Terrapins **MANDATORY CREDIT**