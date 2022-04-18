Sixers beat undermanned Raptors 112-97 to take 2-0 playoff series lead

Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, left, goes up for a shot against Toronto Raptors' Pascal Siakam during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, in Philadelphia, Monday, April 18, 2022. Embiid had 31 points and 11 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the undermanned Toronto Raptors 112-97 on Monday, to take a 2-0 lead in their opening round playoff series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP