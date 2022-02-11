BRANDON, Man. - The Broncos needed an overtime winner to overcome the Wheat Kings on Friday night.
Cole Nagy had a goal and an assist in the win for the Broncos (16-23-4-1).
Chad Nychuk finished with a goal and two assists for the Wheat Kings (21-15-2-2).
---
WARRIORS 3, RAIDERS 1
MOOSE JAW, Sask. - A dominant first period helped carry Moose Jaw to a 3-1 win over Prince Albert.
Maximus Warner grabbed the opener and an assist on the insurance goal for the Warriors (25-17-3-1).
Reece Vitelli had the consolation goal for the Raiders (16-24-1-1).
---
PATS 5, HITMEN 0
REGINA, Sask. - Regina blanked their Calgary opponents on their way to a 5-0 win on Friday night.
Connor Bedard had a hat-trick in the Pats' (16-22-1-1) win.
Ethan Buenaventura stopped 28 of 33 in the loss for the Hitmen (18-17-5-2).
---
BLADES 4, HURRICANES 1
SASKATOON, Sask. - Brandon Lisowsky netted one goal and set up another as Saskatoon beat Lethbridge on Friday.
Nolan Maier stopped 29 of 30 shots for the Blades (24-16-1-1) in the win.
Tyson Laventure had the consolation goal for Lethbridge (18-19-2-1).
---
OIL KINGS 4, REBELS 0
RED DEER, Alta. - Edmonton blanked their Albertan rivals on the way to a shutout win.
Justin Sourdif had two goals in the win for the Oil Kings (32-11-2-1).
It's the second straight loss for the Rebels (29-14-2-1).
---
BLAZERS 6, AMERICANS 1
KAMLOOPS, B.C. - A strong opening frame led the Kamloops Blazers to a 6-1 win over the Tri-City Americans.
Both Luke Toporowski and Logan Stankoven had two goals apiece in the win for the Blazers (31-12-1-0).
Samuel Huo had the consolation goal for the Americans (13-25-4-0).
---
GIANTS 4, COUGARS 1
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Ty Thorpe netted two goals as Vancouver beat Prince George on Friday night.
Despite the win, Vancouver (16-23-2-0) was outshot every period by their opponents.
Carter MacAdams had the consolation goal for Prince George (18-23-2-1).
---
ROCKETS 4, SILVERTIPS 3
KELOWNA, B.C. - Kelowna needed a shootout to beat their Washington counterparts on Friday.
Colton Dach had a goal and an assist in the win for the Rockets (24-11-1-3).
Olen Zellweger had a goal and two assists in the loss for Everett (33-7-2-2).
---
WINTERHAWKS 8, CHIEFS 1
SPOKANE, Wash. - Despite going zero for six on the powerplay, the Portland Winterhawks dominated the Spokane Chiefs on Friday night.
Cross Hanas had a hat-trick in the win for Portland (28-11-3-2) who stretched their winning streak to 11 straight.
Erik Atchison had the consolation goal for Spokane (12-26-3-1).
---
THUNDERBIRDS 6, ROYALS 1
VICTORIA, B.C. - Lukas Svejkovsky and Reid Schaefer scored two goals apiece in a 6-1 win for Seattle over Victoria.
Thomas Milic stopped 14 of 15 shots for Seattle (25-11-4-1).
Brayden Schuurman had the consolation goal for Victoria (12-26-4-1).
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2022.