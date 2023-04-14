Ottawa Senators disappointed to miss playoffs, but believe in team's future

Ottawa Senators right wing Claude Giroux, center, celebrates his goal against the Buffalo Sabres with left wing Tim Stutzle (18) and left wing Brady Tkachuk (7) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, April 13, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. The Senators are missing the playoffs for a sixth straight year, but unlike years past there’s a belief this will be the last time for the foreseeable future. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jeffrey T. Barnes