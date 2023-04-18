Canadian men to open this summer's Gold Cup on home soil at Toronto's BMO Field

Canada midfielder Alphonso Davies (12) leaps over Martinique midfielder Daniel Herelle during the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup soccer match in Pasadena, Calif., Saturday, June 15, 2019. Canada will open this summer's Gold Cup in Toronto against a yet-to-be decided qualifying team before heading to Houston to complete Group D play against Guatemala and Cuba. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Ringo H.W. Chiu