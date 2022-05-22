Flames trying to shake off 'worst' playoff effort in 4-1 loss to Oilers

Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, left, lets in a goal from Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane during second period NHL second round playoff hockey action in Edmonton, Sunday, May 22, 2022. Kane scored a natural hat trick during an electric six-minute span and captain Connor McDavid provided more magic with three assists in another dominant performance as the Edmonton Oilers downed the Calgary Flames 4-1 on Sunday to take a 2-1 lead in their second-round playoff series. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh