Panarin, Karlsson, Keller named NHL's three stars of the week

New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) celebrates after his third goal of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. Panarin, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Arizona right-wing Clayton Keller have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Chris Seward