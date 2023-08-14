Defensive tackle Walker being rewarded for his patience with Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Ricky Walker (9) stands over B.C. Lions quarterback Dominique Davis (8) after he was sacked during second half CFL action in Winnipeg Thursday, August 3, 2023. For two seasons, Walker saw spot duty with the Blue Bombers. But while the six-foot-two, 287-pound defensive tackle never doubted he could be a CFL starter, he understood the need to bide his time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods