Ovechkin ties Jagr on all-time scoring list as Capitals come back to down Flames 5-4.

Washington Capitals' Nic Dowd, centre, celebrates with Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, left, from Sweden, and Nick Jensen his goal against the Calgary Flames during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Dowd had the pivotal go-ahead goal as the Washington Capitals came from behind in the third period for a 5-4 win over the Calgary Flames. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Larry MacDougal