Bridget Carleton, Lynx to play Chicago Sky in WNBA pre-season game in May in Toronto

Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton (6) drives on Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) in the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Friday, July 15, 2022. The WNBA is coming to Toronto, for one game at least.The Minnesota Lynx, whose roster features Canadians Carleton and Natalie Achonwa, will play the Chicago Sky at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena in a pre-season matchup on May 13, the first WNBA game ever played in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Conroy