LAVAL, Que. - Cayden Primeau turned aside all 21 shots he faced as the Laval Rocket blanked the Toronto Marlies 5-0 on Wednesday in American Hockey League action.
Laurent Dauphin scored twice to lead Laval (4-2-0), the minor league affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.
Michael Pezzetta, Louie Belpedio and Jean-Sebastien Dea rounded out the attack for the Rocket.
Joseph Woll started in net for the Marlies (2-3-0), the AHL club for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He stopped 24-of-29 shots in 35:31 before being replaced in net by Erik Källgren, who made eight saves on eight shots.
It was an undisciplined game with Toronto earning 129 minutes in the penalty box and Laval getting 82 minutes.
The Rocket were 2 for 9 on the power play and the Marlies were 0 for 4 with the man advantage.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2021.