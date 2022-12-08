Penguins' Letang returns to practice 10 days after stroke

FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins' Kris Letang plays during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Boston. Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke. General manager Ron Hextall announced Tuesday, Nov. 29, that the 35-year-old Letang had the stroke Monday. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)