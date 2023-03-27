Olympian Kylie Masse embraces leadership role at this week's Canadian swimming trials

Kylie Masse, of Canada, swims in her heat of the women's 200m backstroke during the world swimming short course championships in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., will be competing in several events at the Canadian swimming trials where Swimming Canada will select its teams for this summer’s world championships and other international competitions like the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, a stepping stone to the 2024 Paris Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Asanka Brendon Ratnayake