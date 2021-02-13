AP source: Canadian Paxton returns to Mariners for $8.5M, 1-year deal

FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2020, file photo, New York Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in New York. Paxton is returning to the Seattle Mariners after an injury-filled second season with the Yankees. The 32-year-old left-hander and the Mariners agreed Saturday, Feb. 13, to an $8.5 million, one-year contract, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was subject to a successful physical.( AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)